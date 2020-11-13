The Longview City Council voted Thursday to approve a new development code and approved a resolution suspending AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co.’s proposed rate increase for 90 days.
The new Unified Development Code unanimously adopted by the council on Thursday offers revisions to zoning regulations, historical preservation, subdivision regulations, development standards, building and safety codes and sign regulations. The change to the code that will perhaps be most visible to Longview residents is that sidewalks will now be required in new residential subdivisions.
Daniel Harrison of Freese and Nichols, a consulting firm that works with the city, said the new code is intended to be user-friendly and easier to understand than the previous code. It also implements aspects of the Longview Comprehensive Plan, the I-20 and Downtown Longview Small Area Plans, he said.
Mayor Andy Mack said he is hopeful the new Unified Development Code will help Longview “stand out as being an easy place to do business.”
“That’s our goal. I hope this brings that to fruition, and I appreciate all the time and effort put through this because it’s been a real task,” he said. “Hopefully, in the end, it’s going to make it better for everybody involved and for our community.”
At the meeting, the council also unanimously approved a resolution to suspend SWEPCO’s proposed effective date related to its intent to increase rates.
City Attorney Jim Finley said SWEPCO filed an application Oct. 13 to increase its base rate revenues by about $105 million. The rules of the Public Utility Commission of Texas require SWEPCO to move recovery of its transmission- and distribution-related costs to its base rates when it files a general rate case.
“Doing so results in a net increase requested of $90.2 million,” Finley said. “For residential customers using 1,000 kilowatts per month, the monthly impact would be a $22 a month increase during on-peak periods and $16 a month during off-peak periods, which equates to approximately a 28% increase.”
The rates are proposed to be effective Nov. 17, Finley said. The council voted to suspend the rate increase for 90 days to give the city additional time to review the power company’s request and “exercise its due diligence” in regard to the rate.