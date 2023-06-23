The city of Longview has hired a new Parks and Recreation Department director.
The City Council approved the hire of John Albertson during its Thursday meeting.
City Manager Rolin McPhee said the city worked with a consultant since February to conduct a nationwide search to fill the position following the departure of former Director Scott Caron.
McPhee said Albertson served as director of Putnam County Parks and Recreation in Cookeville, Tennessee, since March 2015. He previously served in a variety of recreation roles at Tennessee Technical University, where he received a bachelor's degree in exercise science and a masters degree in sports management.
"I look forward to working with everyone here and being a part of this wonderful community," Albertson said during the meeting. "Like you all spent the time interviewing me and looking into my past, I, of course, looked into the city, and I saw a lot of great things going on and a great future ahead."