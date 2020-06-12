One of Longview’s oldest standing structures, the Whaley House, received final approval Thursday for its designation as a local historical landmark.
The City Council gave unanimous approval to the request for the home at 101 E. Whaley St., where the law office of the Sloan Firm is located. The home, which was built in 1871 as a residence for the Franklin Lucilius Whaley family, has long been listed as a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark and on the National Register of Historic Paces. It’s believed to be the fourth house constructed in Longview, according to information presented to the council about the home.
Whaley and his wife helped found First Baptist Church of Longview, and he ran a hardware store that held Gregg County’s first court, on the store’s second floor. Whaley, for whom the downtown street is named, also served as mayor of Longview.
The Historic Preservation Commission and Planning and Zoning Commission previously recommended approval of the local historic designation.
Also on Thursday, the City Council gave unanimous approval for a zoning change of almost 40 acres north of Spring Hill Road and south of George Richey Road from agriculture and planned development-retail to single family. Hudson Johnson indicated in paperwork filed with the city that a single-family subdivision will be constructed at that location.
The council also unanimously accepted a $50,000 donation from Jucys Hamburgers, Jucys Taco and T. Blanco’s restaurants that will ensure the city’s Fourth of July fireworks show goes on. The family that owns those restaurants donated money for the show after Mayor Andy Mack announced in May that the show would be canceled because of budget concerns. Family members who own the restaurants are Dustin and Molly Anthony and company founder Ronny and Debbie Maxey, Miles Maxey and Meagan and Jeff Kiefer.
“I can’t thank them enough. The Maxey family is always there for our community,” Mack said.
The show will be conducted as a drive-in event to promote social distancing. Gates to the Longview Fairgrounds will open at 7 p.m. July 4, and the show is expected to start about 9:30 p.m. Food trucks and portable toilets will be on-site, Mack said, and the event will be streamed live on Facebook.
“It will be a great celebration,” he said.