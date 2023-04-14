The Longview City Council has approved a long-range plan for possible improvements to the East Loop 281 corridor.
Bryan McBride, director of the Metropolitan Planning Organization, spoke to the council Thursday to present the findings of a study prepared by the group after a year of meetings, public input and data gathering.
The study team was composed of the Longview MPO, city staff, the Texas Department of Transportation from Tyler and Longview and consultant firm Freese and Nichols.
The study started in March 2022 and concluded in February. It looked at the East Loop 281 corridor from Tryon Road to Page Road. Crash data compiled from the study indicated major crash locations at Hollybrook Drive, Alpine Road and Page Road.
Public comments showed that residents were most concerned — at 61% — about the intersection at Page Road and Delia Drive. In addition, 17% said the Hollybrook Drive intersection was most concerning, while 15% chose the Tryon Road intersection and 7% said the Alpine Road intersection.
The MPO recommended several safety improvements including the implementation of auxiliary lanes; intersection layout modifications; median opening management; signalization at Alpine Road; speed management and safety improvements; and access management and connectivity.
The city now can choose which recommendations in the plan to implement and identify potential funding, including grants and TxDOT money.
In other business Thursday, the council also approved a final payment of almost $200,000 to Riley Harris Construction for work done on Fire Station No. 5 on Niblick Street.
In 2020, the city awarded an almost $4 million contract to the construction company for renovation and new construction at the fire station. The roughly 17,000 square feet of work included three new apparatus bays, a three-story training tower, a watch office, new kitchen and appliances, dayroom, exercise room, new sleeping quarters, plumbing, a generator and new HVAC, among other work.
The project was part of the $104 million bond package approved by Longview voters in 2018. Of that amount, $52.41 million was allocated for police and fire facilities; $27.09 million for streets and infrastructure projects; and $24.71 million for parks projects.