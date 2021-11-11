The Longview City Council on Thursday approved new district maps based on 2020 census data, with all six districts affected.
Redistricting is required every 10 years coinciding with the census to ensure equal populations between districts.
The 2020 census showed Longview population's increased slightly, from 80,455 residents in 2010 to 80,638 in 2020.
The rate of deviation is calculated by taking the least populated district’s population, subtracting that from the most populated district’s population and dividing it by the ideal population, said City Manager Keith Bonds.
When the city received 2020 census data, the total deviation among all six districts was 26.84%, while federal law allows only a 10% deviation.
Under the redistricting plan approved Thursday night, District 1 saw the smallest change by adding 270 residents, which came from gaining territory south of Tenneryville Road.
District 1 is represented by Tem Carpenter.
Districts 2 and 3 had the largest changes because they needed to add the most population, Bonds said.
District 2, represented by Nona Snoddy, needed 696 residents, which it received from areas near City Hall and areas north and east of downtown. It lost territory east of Green Street and north of Birdsong Street.
District 3, represented by Wray Wade, saw the largest changes, as it needed 1,968 new residents. It added the areas that District 2 lost — territory north of U.S. 80 from Sixth Street to an area just inside of Harrison County, and all the area in Harrison County south of U.S. 80. It lost territory from downtown and a small area north of U.S. 80 from old McCann Road to Sixth Street and an area west of Mobberly Avenue and south of Cotton Street.
District 4, represented by Kristen Ishihara, saw a large change as well, losing 1,685 residents. It gave its territory north of U.S. 80 and in Harrison County to District 3 but gained area from District 5 north of Hawkins Parkway and east of Judson Road.
District 5, represented by Steve Pirtle, had a moderate lost 1,457 residents to Districts 1 and 4 and did not gain any territory. It gave the area south of Tenneryville Road to District 1 and the area east of Judson Road to District 4.
District 6, represented by Steve Pirtle, had a small change as it gained 206 resdients. It added area east of old McCann Road and north of U.S. 80.
With all of these changes, the deviation changes to 2.16%, which is well within the 10% allowance, Bonds said.
City Council members voted unanimously to approve the plan.
Residents affected by the redistricting will receive a new voter registration card in the mail informing them of their new district placement, Bonds said.
The city worked with consulting firm Citygate GIS to review and create a new redistricting map based on the census data, Bonds said.