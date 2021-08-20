The Longview City Council on Thursday voted to maintain the city's current property tax rate in the new budget year.
The unanimous vote followed state law in explaining that while the rate will remain at 55.89 cents per $100 valuation, it will generate more revenue because of increased property values to the tune of a "2.23% increase in the tax rate." Property values are set by appraisal districts, which are not part of city government.
"We need to clarify this really quick, just to make sure everybody understands something," said Mayor Andy Mack. "Even though it sounds like we just increased taxes we did not increase the taxes, by which that means the rate per $100 valuation."
The vote had to be worded as it was under state law to reflect that the tax rate would raise additional revenue because of increased property valuations, he explained.
"For the last two decades, the only time we've increased our tax rate has been related to voter-approved bond elections," Mack said.
He also described conversations he's had with some people in the past week showing some confusion between the city budget and tax rate and county budget and tax rate.
Next year's city budget, which was previously adopted, does include across the board 3% raises for all city employees, as well the typical step increases for police and fire personnel.
That is not related to a 3.5-cent tax rate increase Gregg County is considering. Most of that increase would go to pay for raises for county law enforcement personnel.
"That's not us," Mack said.
The City Council also approved the Longview Economic Development Corp.'s budget as presented by President and Chief Executive Officer Wayne Mansfield. The almost $6.2 million budget includes 3% pay raises for LEDCO employees — just as city employees are receiving, a return to pre-COVID levels of spending for marketing and travel because in person events have started again and $300,000 more for economic development incentives, Mansfield said.
A separate $3.1 million capital projects budget includes funding for LEDCO's portion of a new traffic signal on George Richey Road, LEDCO's portion for a local trail project and for a new LEDCO headquarters that is in the planning stage.
Almost all LEDCO's funding is from a 1/4 cent sales tax dedicated to economic development.