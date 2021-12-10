The Utzman Farm House became the city's 10th Local Historic Landmark on Thursday, with the Longview City Council's unanimous approval of the designation.
Business owner Debbie Fontaine hired Seth Forrestier, who is known for his work restoring and preserving older homes, to work on what she will call The Sunset Chateau, a formal tea and pie house.
The house on West South Street sits on property she purchased with future plans to build a manufacturing facility for her nearby Edible Art Specialty Cakes and Cookies and a food truck park. Original plans called for tearing down the Utzman Farm House and another house on the property. She kept the Utzman house, though, after discovering its rich local history hidden inside years of what initially appeared to be junk and trash in the house.
Thursday's vote followed previous action by the city's Historic Preservation and Planning and Zoning commissions to support the project. City staff members also recommended approval.
The home, at the city's entrance from Kilgore on Texas 31, at West South Street and Spur 63, was built in 1938 for Marvin Utzman and his wife in the Minimal Traditional style.
"Minimal Traditional style homes were predominate in the '30s through the '50s when it was replaced by the popular ranch style homes," information presented to the City Council said. "The Minimal Traditional style is loosely based on the Colonial and Tudor style homes with as little ornamentation as possible.
"This style typically includes a forward facing gable, small covered porch, no eaves, and lapped wood siding of wood as well as shake, brick, or stone facing," the information continued. "They are generally asymmetrical with the front entrance off center. Minimal Traditional style homes were often fairly small cottage size single- to two story homes with practical floor plans. The property where the house sits was originally owned by O.H. Methvin and purchased by Marvin Utzman's father George V. Utzman Jr."
Four generations of the Utzman family lived in the house, with Fontaine buying the house and surrounding property from the remaining Utzman heirs and proceeding to clean up tons of junk and litter on the property.
She said Thursday that Forrestier is expected to complete work to the home's exterior this month.