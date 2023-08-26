Longtime parking woes at Guthrie Park in Longview will be alleviated with the addition of a 23-space parking lot on Meadowbrook Drive.
At Thursday's City Council meeting, members awarded True Roads Construction of Hallsville a $216,950 contract for the project. Council members in May approved a $300,000 budget amendment to pay for the project.
Public Works Director Dwayne Archer said the lot would consist of 21 regular spaces and two Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant spots.
Eight existing parking spots will remain on Tupelo Drive, and the new lot also will serve as trailhead parking for Guthrie Trail.
Archer said construction is likely to start in 60 days and possibly be complete by winter.
Since pickleball courts were installed at the park two years ago, participation in the sport and attendance at the park have flourished, which has put a strain on limited parking options.
Residents who utilize the park for its pickleball courts have voiced concerns about the lack of available parking there.
Kirt Villyard, a regular pickleball player, previously talked about vehicles forced to park along the side of the street adjacent to the park.
District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle, who represents the area Guthrie is located in, previously mentioned receiving complaints from constituents and had visited the park numerous time to see the parking situation.
In May, when the council approved a $300,000 budget amendment for the parking lot, Pirtle expressed relief that something was finally being done.
“I’m glad that we’re able to do that,” he said at the time. “We pushed for it, the rest of the council was for it so we had the money, so I’m glad we did it.”
Kayla Henson and David Salazar were getting ready Friday to play tennis on the park's pickleball courts. The two said they regularly visit Guthrie to play disc golf but Friday was their first time to use the courts.
Since they tend to come during the afternoon on weekdays, they said they often run into parking issues. However, there have been times when the lot was full and they decided to park at the nearby Guthrie Creek Offices on Glencrest Lane, Salazar said.
"But I have seen cars parked down this road right here," Salazar said as he pointed to Tupelo Drive.
Henson speculated families with children probably have a hard time finding parking since they're not able to come during the day. She believes the future parking lot is not only needed but will be helpful to solve crowding issues.
"I think (the parking lot) would bring more families out here (and) people will be able to enjoy the park more," she said.