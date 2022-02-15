Longview residents will vote in May on whether the city should borrow $45.6 million to help address unfunded liabilities in the Longview Firefighters’ Relief and Retirement Fund.
The Longview City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to set the election for May 7 in conjunction with the council election. District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy and District 5 Councilman David Wright were absent from the meeting, with Mayor Andy Mack saying Wright was absent because of a medical emergency.
If approved, city officials have said the debt would be repaid in part through an estimated 2-cent tax rate increase. The current tax rate is 55.89 cents per $100 valuation. The city of Longview reported the higher tax rate would result in a $33.37 increase in the taxes paid on the average $166,867 home in Longview with a homestead exemption.
The debt also would be paid in part with a shift in how the city of Longview splits money it contributes to the firefighters’ pension. The city contributes the equivalent of 19% of firefighters’ salaries to the pension fund. A portion of that instead would be directed to repaying the bond. Fire department personnel also contribute to the pension fund.
Council members began discussing the unfunded liabilities in the firefighters’ pension in the fall and state requirements for addressing that. The council hired a consultant to assess the fund for the city. The pension board already was working with its own consultant.
The city’s consultant reported the fund had $49.4 million in assets, with a funding liability of more than $117.7 million. Kolby Beckham, chairman of the pension board, said the unfunded liability totals $70.6 million. The consultant also said the pension plan is expected to run out of money in the next 20 years if the unfunded liabilities aren’t addressed.
The consultant recommended the city borrow money to get the plan into compliance with state requirements for the pension fund.
“Over the last decade, the city of Longview and the members of the fire pension have taken incremental steps to reduce the gap between pension assets and liabilities,” information from the city said. “Through those steps, pension obligations for new firefighters are fully funded. However, there continues to exist a funding gap known as an unfunded accrued liability, which is primarily associated with existing retirees and longer-tenured firefighters.”
Council members had little to say before their vote Thursday, with District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle saying he would be “derelict” if he did something that might put the coverage provided by the fire department in danger by voting against the bond referendum.
“I’ve thought a lot about this. I really have,” he said, adding he had to think about the people who need the fire department’s services. Also, he noted the city has promised the benefits of the pension fund to personnel in the fire department for decades.
“Whether I like it or not, I have to uphold that and vote for what we’ve got to do,” he said.
At Thursday’s meeting, former Councilman Tommy Finklea spoke against the bond proposal.
He asked council members if their constituents could afford a tax rate increase and said the answer is “no.”
“Let’s direct city staff to pull the money, find the money in the budget and let’s pay as we go and not call the bond at this time, because we have a problem putting our wants before our needs,” Finklea said.
Beckham said firefighters are appreciative of the council’s decision to move forward and let Longview residents decide the issue.
Current interest rates provide a “unique opportunity” to issue the debt, noting Longview ISD has made a similar decision to call a bond election for school facilities.
“It’s an opportunity to do things that you normally wouldn’t be able to do,” Beckham said. “This is not a wish…. This is something we already owe and we’re going to owe….”
He asked voters to be willing to support active and retired members of the Longview Fire Department, which also operates the city ambulance service, with their financial support through their taxes.
Beckham said it will “secure that retirement for the people who have already retired and the future retirees. It is a great tool that helps us recruit new firefighters, that will continue to serve the citizens of Longview from here forward.”
“The sooner we can right the ship the less expensive it will be to right the ship,” Beckham said.
Earlier Thursday, the pension board met to go over the fund’s investments with the firm it hired in 2017 to oversee them, Robert Harrell Inc. That review showed a 2021 return of more than 4%, more than 10% in 2020 and almost 16.5% in 2019, including consideration for inflation.
The pension board also voted to approve a memorandum of understanding with the City Council that Beckham has said would prevent future changes in benefits offered through the pension plan. He pointed to changes made in 1999 to increase benefits that contributed to the unfunded liabilities today. Those changes, he said, were in line with legal requirements at the time and noted the fund was approaching 100% funded then.
Those changes were followed by the tech market bubble bursting and then 9/11.
“It really brought things crashing down,” he said.
The memorandum of understanding requires “stricter windows” for when plan changes can be made based on its unfunded liabilities and requires three consecutive years of actuarial studies to evaluate the fund and determine if “plan improvements” can be made.