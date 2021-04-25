After being questioned by a candidate for Longview City Council about his “authority” to require masks at public hearings, Mayor Andy Mack this past week issued a formal order requiring facial coverings during all council meetings.
Though Gov. Greg Abbott in March rescinded a state mandate on face masks, the Texas Government Code gives public entities the authority to set their own rules. Gregg County continues to require masks inside the courthouse, while the city has signage posted suggesting that residents should wear facial coverings in city buildings.
However, when the Longview City Council began resuming in-person meetings April 8, signage was posted requiring residents to wear a facial covering in order to enter the council chambers.
Jeremiah Hunter, who is running against Temple Carpenter III for the District 1 seat on the council, questioned Mack at the April 8 meeting and again at Thursday’s meeting about the authority to require face masks. Hunter has said publicly on many occasions, including during an April 6 candidate forum, that he has been and continues to be opposed to masks.
At the April 8 meeting, Hunter spoke during public comment to applaud the council for resuming in-person meetings but expressed that he believed the city was infringing upon the public’s right to “freely” address the council by requiring face masks.
“The only reason I walked up here wearing (a face mask) is because I had two LPD officers sitting at the door who literally would not let me in the door unless I put it on,” Hunter said April 8. “So again, my question is under what authority is that granted for any agent of the government to impede my ability to address my government? That is a direct infringement on all sorts of freedoms recognized in both the federal and the Texas constitutions.”
On Thursday, Hunter again addressed the council during public comment while wearing a campaign shirt that said, “Vote Jeremiah Hunter Longview City Council District 1.”
“I asked a serious question two weeks ago about where’s the city’s authority to require this, and I never heard an official statement back. A statement from the city’s attorney would be a good thing, but I never heard back from that,” Hunter said Thursday. “I did ask in official session, so I’m asking again, and I’m asking for a response — an official response — directly to me as a citizen who came to the council asking a legitimate question.”
Mack responded to Hunter by saying, “I’ve made that a requirement to come into these council chambers, and I have the authority to do that. There’s your response. We’ll have the attorney send you our response to that as well.”
Less than 10 minutes after Thursday’s council meeting ended, the city issued a formal order — signed by Mack — requiring facial coverings inside council chambers during meetings.
The order references a local disaster declaration and public health emergency that Mack issued March 16, 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Under Chapter 418.108(b) of the Texas Government Code, the Longview City Council enacted a local ordinance related to a local disaster declaration and public health emergency. The order states that face masks are a “simple, low-cost measure that will significantly reduce the risk of transmission of the virus at City Council meetings.”
All people who attend City Council meetings in person are required to wear a facial covering over their mouth and nose, according to the order. Children younger than 10 and those with health conditions “that may be exacerbated” by wearing a facial covering are not required to do so, according to the order.
Residents are not required to wear a face mask while speaking to the council during their allotted time, according to the order. Hunter was permitted to remove his face mask Thursday during his allotted time to address the council during public comment.
Those who do not comply with the order can be removed from the council chambers but will not be subjected to a fine or other criminal penalty, the order states. The order will remain in effect until Mack lifts it or until the local disaster declaration and public health emergency is lifted.