The Longview City Council is facing a decision about possibly borrowing money to shore up the city's firefighters' pension fund.
Mayor Andy Mack said that kind of decision should be put before voters, with City Attorney Jim Finley saying an election authoring an increase in taxes and revenue generated could be required under the state's tax laws. No decision was made during Thursday council meeting, with Mack saying the councilmembers would come back to the issue.
In October 2021, the council learned that despite following all the steps recommended by an actuarial firm the pension board previously hired to help improve the pension fund's financial standing, the plan still faced large and growing unfunded obligations. An actuarial firm provides guidance about pensions and investments, among other things, looking at projections for how contributions to pension plans and investments will affect a pension plan's funding.
Mack previously said that in 2015, the plan’s unfunded liabilities were $46 million. By 2018, that number had jumped to $62 million and then grew to $68 million in 2019. Now, it’s $70 million, with a "dramatic" drop in investment returns in recent years, combined with new rules for funding pension plans, driving those increases.
The City Council decided in October to hire its own actuarial firm to look into the issue, contracting with Summit Financial Corp., a subsidiary of Hub International.
Two representatives of the company, Steven Denton and Scott Boolay, presented their recommendations Thursday. Denton told the council that the pension plan has a little more than $49.4 million in assets, with a funding liability for benefits of more than $117.7 million, which means the plan's liabilities are 40% funded at the current assumed interest rate of 7.5%.
However, based on liabilities and new government accounting standards, the plan's liabilities are 23% funded at an interest rate of 2.9% based on current market interest rates.
"That's why you see this huge jump in this pension liability," Denton said, and that liability is expected to grow. He explained that earlier changes made in the plan mean that future benefits for newer or current hires are covered. It's the benefits for longer-term employees, many of whom are nearing retirement agent, that are the issue.
Of the fire department's approximately 170 employees, 17 were eligible for retirement as of Dec. 31, 2020, and another 51 will be eligible within the next 10 years. That means more money flowing out of the plan, and even more cash needed for employees who participate in a DROP plan — a Deferred Retirement Option Plan. It allows employees to continue working past typical retirement age. However, instead of additional years of service being added into their retirement benefits, their employer places money into a separate account for each year the worker remains employed.
"Unless we do something and unless there's some changes made, the plan is expected to run out of money in the next 20 years," Denton said.
Boolay walked the council through several options for issuing pension obligation bonds, which would provide large cash infusions into the plan to better cover the plan's obligations. That solution is the one that has become most popular with other organizations that have found themselves in the same position. While the consultants discussed several options, they recommended a $45.6 million bond to secure the pension plan.
How long it would extend the plan's funding life depends on the actual interest rates received — 50 years at 7.5% or 30 years at 7%. The ultimate effect on the plan would be determine by a number market factors.
District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara, who serves on the pension board, said she was not "excited" to see the firm's recommendation that there isn't an option for addressing the situation that doesn't include a bond proposal. It's just a matter of how much of a bond, she said.
"At the end of the day, the city of Longview is responsible for that, whether we stick our head in the sand now or choose to make a hard decision and put it to the voters to handle it," she said.
Thursday also marked City Manager Keith Bonds' last council meeting. He is officially retiring today, along with Police Chief Mike Bishop. Bonds announced that Assistant Police Chief Anthony Boone would serve as acting police chief until incoming City Manager Rolin McPhee appoints the next chief, with the required City Council approval. Boone has been with the department since 2001 and assistant chief since 2015.