A temporary change related to the COVID-19 pandemic that expanded where food trucks may operate in Longview could become permanent.
When it meets at 5:30 p.m. today, the City Council will consider amending food truck rules to allow them in residential areas. The food trucks would have to have permission from a neighborhood resident or home owners association and not be parked on the right of way. They also would have to park on private property or in a common area owned by the homeowners association.
The city implemented the change in March 2020 under the COVID-19 disaster declaration as a way to help encourage people to stay at home and support local businesses.
“That kind of helped sustain us through that little period where you couldn’t really do anything. We had a really good outcome with all of that,” said Tiphani Connolly, owner of the Coffee and Tea’s food truck. She said she’s seen less neighborhood business after restrictions began to be lifted.
The City Council voted to allow mobile food units in February 2016, following recommendation by the Mobile Food Vending Task Force the council had created in 2015.
The task force and city staff members met in March of this year to consider possible updates to the rules. The group suggested adding the provision to allow food trucks in neighborhoods.
Longview Development Services Director Michael Shirley said the temporary change was implemented at the request of neighborhoods after COVID-19 restrictions were put in place.
City officials thought it was a good time for a “trial run.” Shirley said the test showed the move didn’t really harm restaurants and had an added benefit.
Neighborhoods began to hold events, interacting with each other and meeting neighbors that might not have known before then, he said.
Alberto Pitman, owner of Tacos Goyo, and Don Raiford, owner of Street Licious Gourmet Grilled Cheese, also praised the proposal.
“That helps the business. That helps the neighborhood,” Pittman said.
Raiford said the change made in 2020 didn’t provide a steady source of revenue for his food truck — he said Street Licious doesn’t focus on the evening hours that would be most popular for neighborhoods, but he still supports the change.
“There are a lot of neighborhood associations that would love to have a way to bring their neighborhood together. One way is to invite a food truck to the neighborhood,” Raiford said, and that gathering helps build strengths and relationships in a neighborhood.