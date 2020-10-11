The three candidates for Longview City Council District 3 are focused on differing ideas for improvements needed in the city’s southeast district as early voting sets to begin Tuesday.
“I encourage people to get out and vote. On the City Council race, I’m the man,” said Darrin “Rudy” Rudolph, whose name will appear first on the ballot. Rudolph, 55, owns Rudy’s Transport Service, a funeral support business transporting human remains.
Hank Guichelaar, 62, is a retired commercial pilot and longtime community volunteer who is president of the 100 Acres of Heritage Board of Directors, which helps promote downtown Longview. He said recent candidate forums solidified the reason he is seeking office.
“The questions that were asked really reflect the reason I’m running, which is that people feel a bit left out of the loop,” he said. “They are discouraged because representatives in District 3, not just the incumbent (but representatives before him) never really seem to have a connection with the people,” he said.
“The job of a City Council person is really simple. It’s a nonpartisan way to represent the constituents in your district, which means you’ve got to answer the phone. You’ve got to respond… That’s the biggest thing I’ve heard. Who is speaking for us? We don’t have anybody.”
Incumbent Wray Wade, 51, is seeking his first full-term as District 3 representative, having been elected to fill an unexpired term left vacant in 2018 when former Councilwoman Kasha Williams resigned to run for another office. He owns the Barber Institute of Texas in Longview and has served as a Japanese interpreter.
“This is an important election because we’ve started a lot of work in South Longview. I’m thankful for everyone that’s supported me,” he said, noting a Thanksgiving dinner he hosted at Broughton Recreation Center in 2019 and Juneteenth activities at the park there. “I look forward to serving District 3 for another three years as their City Council member.”
Ongoing work
“The biggest issue is continuing the work we’ve started,” Wade said.
Wade in particular is excited about the work that will soon start on renovations and improvements to Broughton Recreation Center and Park, as well as the entryway improvement project at Mobberly Avenue, High and Estes streets.
Work at Broughton will make it “a more focal point of the community,” he said.
He also sees, though, that works needs to be done in South Longview to solve the issue of vacant lots and abandoned homes.
“I think we have the potential to bring in local developers, local businessmen to really work to figure how out how to solve issues of vacant lots and abandoned homes around South Longview,” Wade said. “It’s been a problem for a very, very long time. It just look forward to doing my part in resolving that.”
He also praised the Longview Economic Development Corp. for focusing on South and North Longview, including working with Mr. Cooper and Komatsu mining and the Dollar General Distribution Center.
“A lot of those jobs have gone to citizens in South Longview,” he said.
Code enforcement
Guichelaar said it seems that code enforcement and signage issues are not cared for in District 3 like they are in other parts of the city.
“They seem to fix things quicker in other parts of the city than they do in District 3,” he said.
He noted several traffic signs, for instance, that had been down for months in South Longview but not repaired or replaced. He said the city has told him those things are handled on a complaint-driven basis.
“Let’s make it proactive,” he said, suggesting that sanitation truck drivers, parks and health department workers should help with the responsibility of locating and reporting problems.
“These resources are already there,”Guichelaar said.
Campaign promises
Rudolph boils his campaign down to a flyer he calls “My View for the View.” It calls for such things as better maintaining power line rights of way, removing shoes from power lines, adding code language to address “drug users/pushers,” leveling walking trails to remove trip hazards and other issues.
“I’m making promising to the people in District 3. If I do not fulfill that list — I’ll resign. I won’t ask for re-election,” Rudolph said.