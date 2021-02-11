The Longview City Council on Thursday gave support to affordable housing projects and approved plans for a new traffic signal on Loop 281.
The council approved resolutions in support of applying for competitive 9% housing tax credits from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for four housing projects.
Three of the projects are for senior living facilities and would compete against each other as well as other projects across the state. A fourth project is for an affordable housing project for people of all ages; that project would compete against others across the state in a different category than the senior living projects.
The tax credits make it more affordable for companies to build apartment complexes that would be of similar quality to complexes not built under this program. Some apartment units typically are reserved for market rent and have no income restrictions, while other units will have lower rents depending on the occupant’s income.
The historical Petroleum Building and Heritage Tower in downtown Longview were renovated into apartments — Heritage Tower is for seniors — through this program. Other apartment complexes have been built in Longview using the tax credit program as well.
The four applications approved Thursday are for:
Longview Square Apartments to rehabilitate the complex’s 120-units at 1600 Pine Tree Road.
Porter Place, an apartment complex for seniors that would have 70 units and be built off Porter Lane, behind the Longview Seventh-Day Adventist Church, off Airline Road, north of Loop 281.
Longview Crossing, a senior housing complex that would have 72 units and be about in the “southwest quadrant of East Hawkins Parkway and Good Shepard Way,” according to information from the city, approximately behind Andy’s Frozen Custard.
Magnolia Gardens, a 72-unit apartment complex for seniors that would be built in an area between Judson Road and Magnolia and Horseshoe lanes.
District 1 Councilman Ed Moore said the owners of the Longview Square Apartments have applied for tax credits annually since at least 2015. The project would allow the 120-unit complex to be gutted and refurbished while also replacing sidewalks, pouring concrete parking, replacing all playground equipment and installing perimeter fencing, Moore said.
"I am hopeful that this time around this project will get approved," he said.
In other business, the council approved plans to install a new four-way traffic signal at the intersection of Loop 281 and Nealy Way, near Alpine Church of Christ.
The council awarded the project to the low bidder, Reynolds & Kay of Tyler, at a cost of $403,930. Future Frontiers, which is led by Wade Johnson of Johnson and Pace Engineering in Longview, is paying for the traffic light project as part of a development agreement with the city.
District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle questioned that the new signal will be near another traffic signal at Loop 281 and U.S. 259. He asked whether the new traffic signal will be triggered by traffic leaving Alpine Church of Christ.
Director of Public Works Rolin McPhee said the new signal will be timed and will be able to detect traffic that is waiting at the intersection, most likely traffic that has approached Nealy Way.
"So in other words, Loop 281 is probably going to remain green unless there’s a car detected (on Nealy Way) and then there would be a delay at such time for the traffic to enter the intersection in conjunction with the timing plan," McPhee said.
Mayor Andy Mack said the new signal is intended to help alleviate traffic on Sunday mornings when Alpine Church of Christ and nearby Mobberly Baptist Church are each dismissing congregations at about the same time.