Longview Councilwoman Nona Snoddy wants to move the discussion surrounding the county’s Confederate monument in front of her fellow council members.
During their Monday meeting, Gregg County commissioners declined to move the statue on the courthouse lawn after a motion by Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown failed to get a second.
“Disappointing but not discouraging” is how Snoddy described the outcome of the meeting. She said Tuesday that the lack of action was not a surprise.
“It was exactly what I had anticipated,” she said. “My faith in God, I was hopeful. It was disappointing, but not discouraging.”
Snoddy asked for discussion of the monument to be put on the City Council’s agenda Thursday night.
“We’re not taking any action,” she said, adding it is an opportunity for the council members to have an honest and open discussion on the topic.
“I think as long as racism has life, someone will try to move (the monument),” Snoddy said of possible continued efforts to relocate the statue. “I feel that if people have a voice, a platform, they should speak out … don’t be silent anymore.”
Snoddy added that she doesn’t want this community to be left behind.
H. Chis Brimmer, second vice president of the Longview NAACP, said the organization will be “tabling a few things” until the group can find another solution for the monument that will satisfy county commissioners.
He said Tuesday that the lack of action by the court is “very surprising but not disappointing.”
“They didn’t say they wouldn’t remove it,” he said of commissioners’ silence.
“The monument shouldn’t be there,” Brimmer said. “It’s really a museum piece.”
Chelsea Laury, who spearheaded the effort to move the monument through an online petition at Change.org, said Tuesday that she will still be involved with the group This is US but declined to talk about future plans regarding the statue.
“We’ll definitely be back,” Laury said after Monday’s meeting. “I don’t know why they didn’t second the motion, but that was a cowardly act on their part.”
This is US is made up of county leaders and activists, including Longview Metro Chamber, Longview NAACP, Longview Ministerial Alliance and Black Lives Matter Longview.
The Longview City Council is set to meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday through videoconferencing that can be accessed at LongviewTexas.gov/Tele .