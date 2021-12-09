Supply issues mean a new traffic signal at East George Richey and McCann roads will initially be built with temporary cables used to hang the traffic lights.
Interim Public Works Director Dwayne Archer told City Council members on Thursday that the contract they awarded for the new traffic signal includes installation of the permanent mast arms when they're available. The traffic signal will control traffic in four directions.
The total $330,223.85 contract went to the low bidder, Striping Technology in Tyler, after it was reviewed by CW Engineering. Funding is provided in a partnership between the city of Longview, the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority, Texas Department of Transportation, Gregg County and the Longview Economic Development Corp.
Archer told the council that to rate a traffic signal, an intersection must meet at least one of eight requirements warranting it. The George Richey/McCann Road intersection met several, including through crash data at the location. Using a temporary installation of the lights at first allows the city to get the traffic signal up quickly, Archer said, estimating they could be up within a couple of months.
"We're all moving really quick on it," he said. "If we can get it any quicker we will."
District 5 Councilman David Wright, whose district includes the area where the traffic signal will be installed, praised Archer's work to put together funding for the project.
"That's a bad intersection. It will be good to have that light up," Wright said.
The City Council previously designated city funding in the amount of $370,000 for another new traffic signal at Eastman Road and East Birdsong Street, near Hudson PEP elementary and Foster Middle schools.
On Thursday, council members took another step in the process of installing the signal. They agreed to allow city staff members to enter into the necessary agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation to be allowed to build the signal on a TxDOT road. The agreement will stipulate that TxDOT is not providing funding toward the project. The next step after securing that agreement, Archer said after Thursday's meeting, will be to seek bids for the traffic signal's construction.
Also, the seats of Wright and District 6 Councilman Steven Pirtle will be up for election May 7. The council approved a resolution Thursday night calling the election.
Pirtle has said he will seek re-election for his third and final three-year term in 2022. (The city has term limits for the mayor and council members.)
Wright, who was first elected in 2015 to finish one year left on an unexpired term of a former councilman, declined to say Thursday whether he will seek re-election. He said he still has time to make his decision.
Candidate filing opens Jan. 19 and ends Feb. 18 at City Hall, with early voting set April 25-May 3, also at City Hall, 300 W. Cotton St.