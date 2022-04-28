Acting Longview police Chief Anthony Boone has been appointed to the position permanently after the City Council approved the move Thursday evening.
After former Chief Mike Bishop's retirement earlier this year, former City Manager Keith Bonds named Boone, who then was assistant chief, to replace Bishop as acting chief.
During Thursday's council meeting, Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano spoke in support of Boone's appointment.
"Anthony Boone has spent his whole career educating himself, training to take the position that's at hand," he said. "He has the courage and the vision to lead this department and to provide a safe community for those that we serve."
Bishop and another former Longview police chief, J.B. McCaleb, also voiced support for Boone during the meeting.
"I've known (Boone) since he joined the department in 2001, watched him grow up through the department, perform many positions and rise in rank in the department. He did all his assignments very well," McCaleb said.
"I've had the opportunity to work with (Boone) just through every rank that I've had. I've had him there with me, and I feel that he is ready for the task that lies ahead of him," Bishop said.
City Manager Rolin McPhee said he had taken careful consideration and evaluation before recommending Boone for the appointment. Council members unanimously approved it, after which Boone received a standing ovation.
According to city spokesman Richard Yeakley, Boone's annual salary will be $125,572.
When Bishop was appointed chief in August 2015, his annual salary was $103,686, and at the time of his retirement in January, it was $141,453.00, Yeakley said.
"In 2019, the City Council adopted an updated market pay plan along with periodic pay increases both before and after 2019" that accounts for the difference in pay, Yeakley said.
Boone has been with the department since 2001 and served as assistant police chief since 2015.
"His experience includes many aspects of the department, including support services, criminal investigations, special operations, SWAT, and patrol," information form the city of Longview says.
He has a master's degree in criminal justice and "has participated in several advanced professional development programs including programs offered through the Secret Service, FBI, and Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas