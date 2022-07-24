The Longview City Council has approved realignment and construction of a new right of way of Delia Drive at the intersection of Page Road and Loop 281.
Hallsville West Elementary School is planned to be built at Page Road and East Loop 281, which Delia Drive intersects with. At a public workshop in May, some residents who live near the area voiced their concerns about the new campus and how it would affect traffic.
"Certainly through the development of the Hallsville ISD West Elementary, the traffic issues really came into focus at this intersection during that process," Michael Shirley, director of development services, told the council during its Thursday meeting. "During that process, Hallsville unfortunately decided that they did not want to fund that realignment, and so they kind of passed that burden onto the city of Longview."
Shirley explained that developers who want to build townhomes near the intersection would fund the entirety of the construction, and once it is completed, the city would then reimburse them. The cost for construction is about $785,000 plus about $240,000 for development costs, bringing the total to more than $1 million.
District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara said she was "very excited" for the project as the problematic intersection was one of the first things brought up when she joined as a councilwoman almost nine years ago. She said if council had tackled the issue at that timed it would've cost the city "many times" what was being considered today.
In other business Thursday, the council also awarded a $4.7 million contract with Garrett & Associates General Contractors of Whitehouse for the construction of Fire Station No. 8.
As part of the bond package approved by voters in 2018, $52.41 million was allocated for police and fire facilities.
District 1 Councilman Tem Carpenter asked Dwayne Archer, director of public works, what the range of bids were on the contract, and Archer said they were from $5.3 to $5.7 million.
The original contract with Garrett & Associates General Contractors was for $5.3 million, but Archer said changing the parking lot from concrete to asphalt along with moving landscaping to city staff at a later date reduced the price.