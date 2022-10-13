The Longview City Council on Thursday approved numerous funding requests related to the 2018 bond package.
A contract for Phase 1 of city-wide parks improvements — part of the 2018 bond — was awarded to Heritage Constructors in 2020 for $4.21 million, and a final payment of almost $180,000 was approved Thursday.
The parks included in Phase 1 are Lois Jackson, Stamper, Patterson, Spring Creek and McWhorter, and upgrades included new parking areas, pavilions, restroom buildings, concessions, playgrounds, lighting, sidewalks, ballfield work, basketball court coatings and other miscellaneous work.
An architectural agreement for more than $500,000 with Architects Design Group of Dallas was approved Thursday by the council for the design, preparation and construction of Fire Station No. 7. The project also is part of the 2018 bond package.
The project, which was allocated $4.6 million, will see the existing facility at 2811 Gilmer Road replaced with a new one that will be two stories and have three apparatus bays. It is set to be roughly 9,000 square feet.
Also without discussion, the council approved the Longview Fire Department's request to purchase 49 sets of firefighter personal protective equipment from NAFECO of Alabama for about $160,000.
The funds will come from the fire department's 2022-23 budget and are not related to the 2018 bond.
Information from the city states that the additional equipment will provide firefighters with a backup set that will allow for proper cleaning of the equipment following "carcinogenic exposure events" such as structure and vehicle fires.
Also as part of the 2018 bond, a contract for about $912,000 with Edge Office Products of Longview to purchase furniture for the new police headquarters was approved by the council.
The furniture includes seating, tables and standard shelving.
In August, Kevin Chumbley, assistant director of public works, said the police headquarters project was about 65% complete and wouldn't be ready until next spring. The new facility, which is on South Street across from the existing police department, will be a three-story, 71,300-square-foot facility.
And an application for potential grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation also was approved Thursday by the council without discussion. If the funds are awarded, they will be used to continue construction of the parks department's Master Trail Plan, also known as the Shared-use Path/Trail System.
Continuing to link trails through the city would be addressed by connecting the system south from the current trailhead that ends at U.S. 80 west of Spur 63 to south Loop 281.
Information from the city states that the grant would "be able to develop the best methods for crossing U.S. Hwy 80 and the railroad tracks that currently create an east/west barrier and then continue the trail system south through the Arboretum and the Green, under Hwy. 31, past Stamper Park and continue along the Grace Creek Floodplain south to the ultimate terminus at Loop 281."
The grant has a 20% matching fund requirement if the city's application is approved, and the grant cannot exceed $1 million.