By a unanimous vote, the Longview City Council on Thursday approved a $1.25-a-month fee for recycling that customers will see on their sanitation bills the rest of the fiscal year.
Rather than permanently increase sanitation fees by twice as much or discontinue the recycling program, the city will examine the impact of rising costs as it enters its 2021 budget-writing season this spring and summer.
The $1.25 option was put forward by city staff after a Dec. 12 council meeting in which Public Works Assistant Director Dwayne Archer said the monthly cost to take municipal recycling to a contractor in Kilgore would increase Jan. 1 from $20 per ton to $65 per ton.
Council members said recently that most feedback they've heard from residents is in favor of increasing sanitation costs to keep the recycling program.
Despite the new fee, Longview's rate for sanitation and recycling — now $18.20 — remains less expensive that at least eight other Texas cities, including Austin at $43.50 and Tyler, which uses a recycling subscription service that brings its total monthly bill to $22.35, Archer said.
However, the city of Longview might be out of options if Rivers Recycling in Kilgore goes out of business, Archer said. He added that he's had difficulty finding other potential recycling contractors, though Republic Services might be a candidate.
District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle said that, if Rivers goes out of business, he would want to send the $1.25 fee back to taxpayers.
Said Archer, "We’ll be good for this year, but … next year we’ll have to look at some rate increase if recycling is still solvent."
In other business Thursday, Leland Bradlee Construction of Longview was awarded a $4.606 million contract for Phase 2 and 3 construction of the Guthrie Creek shared use path.
The company presented the lowest of six bids for the project and was recommended by the city’s contracted engineering firm, KSA. Competing bids ranged from $5 million by East Texas Bridge up to almost $7.4 million by W.M. Miller Construction.
Longview Economic Development Corp. has supplied more than $4.6 million toward the three-phase project, while the Texas Department of Transportation has given more than $3 million.
Phase 1 was completed in the fall between Fourth Street and Delwood Drive. Phases 2 and 3 will continue the trail south under Judson and McCann roads to the Paul G. Boorman Trail.
During construction of the underpasses, traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions on Judson and McCann at different times so that traffic isn't impacted simultaneously on both roads, said Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron.
The city also called a general election for May 2 to fill the expiring terms for council districts 3 and 4, held by Wray Wade and Kristen Ishihara, respectively.
Filing for the election begins Wednesday and lasts through Feb. 14. Early voting is April 20 through April 28 at City Hall.
Council members Thursday also tabled a request to rezone portions of three lots on Northcutt Avenue, where a business owner wants to expand his pre-owned auto sales and repair business.
The property owner wants the property rezoned from single family to heavy commercial, but Wade asked for more time to consider the matter after two neighbors spoke in opposition to the request.
Also, under Thursday's consent agenda, council members:
- Authorized up to $11,500 in grant funding from Texas School Safety Center of Texas State University for the Longview Police Department to conduct tobacco and e-cigarette stings and follow-ups at retailers;
- Amended the city’s contract with Paymentus Corp. in which the city will pay an annual estimated fee of $72,000 for services related to water utility billing;
- Authorized the final payment of $48,629 to Wicker Construction of Shreveport for the Guthrie Creek shared use path utility relocation project;
- Amended city regulations of non-emergency ambulance service and the collection of fees for emergency ambulance service;
- Authorized the final payment of $182,066 to Reynolds and Kay of Tyler for the 2019 street overlay project;
- Accepted recommendations from the Longview Walk of Stars panel on selection guidelines; and
- Executed an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation in which the city will pay $103,000 toward plans for median improvements to East Marshall Avenue between Eastman Road and the Harrison County line.