The Longview City Council approved a number of public safety-related grant applications during its Thursday meeting.
The Longview Police Department was given approval to apply for a $40,000 Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grant.
The funds are provided by The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Texas Department of Transportation. If awarded, the grant would enable off-duty police officers to work in designated areas at certain times for traffic enforcement.
Additionally, the grant comes with a 20% match requirement from the city.
Also approved were a number of grant applications from the Office of the Governor via the city's Grant and Human Services Department.
All of the grant applications are for $100,000 and would benefit the police department in numerous ways: to purchase rifle-resistant body armor; to purchase other safety equipment; to hire a crime victim advocate; and to purchase safety equipment for the department's SWAT team.
A fifth $100,000 grant application from the governor's office, the Public Safety Office, Homeland Security Program - Regular Projects Grant Initiative is on behalf of the Longview Fire Department and would be used for security equipment to support the Emergency Operations Center.
No matching funds are required for any of the grants.
Council members also approved a budget amendment and resolution for the city to partner with Gregg County for the purchase of a new armored vehicle.
Earlier this month, Gregg County commissioners approved utilizing federal relief funds to pay for a new BearCat personnel carrier in partnership with the city.
The purchase price of the vehicle is not to exceed $301,292 with the county and city each contributing 50% of the cost at $150,646.
The new BearCat G3 Off-Road Tactical Armored Personnel Carrier will not replace the current BearCat, which was purchased in 2008. Sheriff Maxey Cerliano previously said the 2008 model is on its third set of windshields after taking numerous rounds of bullets.
In addition, the council gave approval to amending a water supply contract agreement with the city of Hallsville that would increase the maximum allowed monthly water quantity from 30 million gallons to 40 million gallons. The two cities entered into an agreement in 2009.
Partners in Prevention was given approval to apply for a one-year, $20,000 grant for its Aspire Mentoring Program.
According to the city, the program has a number of students on a waiting list who need adult mentors. If awarded, the grant would provide mentor training materials, program supplies and personnel to assist with the program.
The grant does not have a match requirement.
Finally, initial floor work on the Community Connections building in Longview will be updated to include asbestos abatement.
Longview Community Development Manager Dakota Brown asked the City Council on Thursday that the project be amended to include asbestos removal. The contamination was found after work started to replace the flooring, he said.
Funding is from a federal Community Development Block Grant.
Community Connections on Pine Tree Road houses numerous nonprofit organizations, such as American Red Cross, Women's Center of East Texas and more.
The item was approved by the council without discussion.