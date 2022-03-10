The Longview City Council on Thursday approved a 10-year, 50% tax abatement agreement with Aviagen North America ahead of the company building a facility in the Longview Business Park.
As requirements of the agreement, Aviagen must invest more than $24 million to get the new facility open and create at least 69 jobs during the next couple of years, according to previous information from the city. Longview Economic Development Corp. is providing the 15.7 acres to Aviagen in the business park on Big Oak Boulevard to build the facility.
A site plan the company filed with the city in December describes the building as an 88,000-square-foot steel framed hatcher facility with a construction value of $20 million.
The company said in December that construction is expected to be done in February 2023.
Wayne Mansfield, LEDCO’s CEO and president, previously described the planned facility as a “high-tech” genetics lab that incubates and hatches breeder chicks that are shipped all over the world when they are a day old. The baby chicks are not meant for consumption, and there is no odor associated with the facility, city officials have said.
During Thursday's council meeting, Mayor Andy Mack asked Mansfield if after 10 years, the company would pay full property taxes, and Mansfield said yes.
Mansfield mentioned that the facility will be constructed in South Longview and would continue new development in that area, which he called "exciting."
In other business Thursday, the council also approved the purchase of a fire training burn tower.
According to information from the city, the scope of work will include installation of a 1,500-square-foot, four-story burn tower and a two-story building, including three burn rooms, one-story gable roof, balcony with stairs and miscellaneous work as necessary to complete the installation.
The funding for the training tower comes from the public safety portion of a bond package approved by voters in 2018 — $52.41 million was allocated for police and fire facilities; $27.09 million for streets and infrastructure projects; and $24.71 million for parks projects.
The fire training center will cost an estimated $933,610.
Public Works Director Dwayne Archer said the tower and building are only half of the project, as site work including water, sewage and drainage would be bid separately and brought back to the council at a later date.
District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy asked Archer what would happen to the fire training center at Stamper Park, to which Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said it would be "wiped clear."
"We will be completely out of that park neighborhood," Steelman said.