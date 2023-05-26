The city of Longview gave its support Thursday night to providing a state incentive toward a possible expansion at STEMCO.
The company, which is a part of Charlotte, North Carolina-based EnPro Industries, manufactures wheel end parts for the heavy trucking industry. The City Council approved EnPro's nomination to be an enterprise zone as administered by the Office of the Governor.
Development Services Director Michael Shirley told the council that if the nomination is approved, EnPro could apply to receive rebates on state sales and uses taxes on certain expenditures, based on the creation of new jobs, equipment purchases and expansion.
He said STEMCO is considering adding a new product line that would include the addition of $5 million in equipment and lead to the creation of 10 jobs.
"This economic development tool allows local communities to partner with the State to encourage job creation and capital investment in economically distressed areas ...." information from the city of Longview says. "The level and amount of (sales and use tax) refund depends on the capital investment and jobs created at the qualified business site."
Also on Thursday, the council said goodbye to 9-year District 4 representative Kristen Ishihara, whose term expired. She has said she plans to run for mayor in 2024.
City Secretary Angie Shephard also administered oaths of office to Ishihara's replacement on the council, John Nustad, and District 3 Councilman Wray Wade. Both men were unopposed in their council bids.