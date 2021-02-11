The Longview City Council could give support today to projects to build affordable apartments for people 55 and older and to renovate an existing complex.
Council members will meet in a video conference at 5:30 p.m. today. Agenda items include consideration of support for four applications for federal tax credits to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
“There’s always a need for affordable housing,” said Michael Shirley, the city’s development services director, including housing for seniors. He pointed out, though, that in the context of the tax credit program, seniors are defined as 55 and older, which includes “active, working adults.”
“It’s not low-income housing. It’s affordable housing,” Shirley said.
The tax credits make it more affordable for companies to build apartment complexes that would be of similar quality to complexes not built under this program. Some apartment units typically are reserved for market rent and have no income restrictions, while other units will have lower rents depending on the occupant’s income.
The historical Petroleum Building and Heritage Tower in downtown Longview were renovated into apartments — Heritage Tower is for seniors — through this program. Other apartment complexes have been built in Longview using the tax credit program as well.
The four applications are for:
Longview Square Apartments: to rehabilitate the complex’s 120-units at 1600 Pine Tree Road. This project is classified differently against the other proposals for Longview and won’t compete against them, Shirley said.
Porter Place: complex for seniors would have 70 units and be built off Porter Lane, behind the Longview Seventh-Day Adventist Church, off Airline Road, north of Loop 281.
Longview Crossing: senior housing complex would have 72 units and be about in the “southwest quadrant of East Hawkins Parkway and Good Shepard Way,” according to information from the city, approximately behind Andy’s Frozen Custard.
Magnolia Gardens: a 72-unit complex for seniors would be built in an area between Judson Road and Magnolia and Horseshoe lanes.
The council’s consent agenda — a portion of the meeting in which members consider voting on several items at one time that require little to no discussion — includes awarding a contract for a traffic signal at a new road built by developer Future Frontiers as part of a commercial development project on 46 acres of land between Mobberly Baptist Church and Hampton Inn and Suites, at Loop 281 and U.S 259.
The project will install “a four-way traffic signal at the intersection of Loop 281 and Nealy Way and the construction of an additional turning lane,” information form the city says.
Future Frontiers, which is led by Wade Johnson of Johnson and Pace Engineering in Longview, is paying for the traffic light project as part of a development agreement with the city of Longview. The council will consider awarding a contract to the low bidder, Reynolds & Kay in Tyler, for $403,930.
The City Council also will consider a proposal denying AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co.’s proposed rate increase, so rates will remain the same while the proposed hike is considered by the Public Utility Commission of Texas. SWEPCO has requested a 15% rate increase — its second increase in less than three years.
The proposal would see a residential customer’s bill for 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month increase by $16 per month.