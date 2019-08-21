Another area city wants Longview’s help and expertise with its geographic information systems.
The city of Henderson is asking for GIS support and maintenance assistance from the city of Longview.
The Longview City Council will discuss and consider an interlocal agreement with the Rusk County town during the council’s regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall at 300 W. Cotton St.
The Henderson City Council has proposed paying Longview $60,000 for the services for a one-year deal that comes with four one-year extension options and a 60-day notice for any termination.
“With these funds, we would be able to hire one (information technology) specialist, improving our IT-related response times,” said Justin Cure, Longview information services manager. “The city of Longview would not bear any cost for their system; all costs would be allocated to the city of Henderson.”
For more than a year, Longview Information Services staff has helped the city of Kilgore with its IT and GIS systems. Kilgore pays Longview $180,000 a year, which pays for two additional IT staffers, Cure said.
On May 23, Longview City Council voted 6-1 to create the Information Services director position that Cure will assume Oct. 1.
Also Thursday, the council will discuss the 2019-20 proposed budget for the city.
City Manager Keith Bonds has proposed a $157 million spending plan that represents a 2.1% increase from this year’s budget.
A public hearing will be held on the proposed property tax rate of 55.89 cents per $100 of valuation, which represents a 9.6% increase.