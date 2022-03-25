The Longview City Council has voted to suspend effective dates for proposed rate increases by two natural gas providers.
Atmos Energy and CenterPoint Energy submitted requested rate increases Feb. 25 and March 3, respectively, to the Texas Railroad Commission.
Atmos' proposal would see monthly residential bills increase 16.6%, while commercial customers would see hikes of more than 20%.
CenterPoint is requesting a more modest rate increase of 7.8% for residential customers and a 6.4% hike for smaller commercial customers.
The council on Thursday agreed to suspend Atmos' proposed effective date from April 26 until June 10 and CenterPoint's request from May 2 until June 16 so that the city can evaluate whether the data and calculations of both companies' rate applications are correct.
"Although the city’s ability to review and effectuate a change in Atmos Energy’s requested increase is limited, the city should exercise due diligence with regard to rate increases of monopoly utilities who operate within its boundaries, including increases requested under the (Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program) statute to ensure compliance with the requirements of that law," according to information from the city.
As part of the rate request increase process, the city also will continue to take part in a coalition of cities known as the Atmos Texas Municipalities and the Alliance of CenterPoint Municipalities.
In other business Thursday, Mayor Andy Mack proclaimed April 8 as Longview PRCA Rodeo Day on behalf of the Longview Greggton Rotary Club and April 9 as Autism Awareness Family Fun Day in Longview.
Alice Coleman and Anitra Anderson with Positive People with Positive Attitudes, a local autism support group, attended the council meeting.
"Without awareness, we can never fully be understanding of the condition," Mack said as he presented Coleman and Anderson with the proclamation.
Members from the Longview Greggton Rotary Club also were present at the meeting to accept the proclamation.
"(The rodeo) doesn't go on without a lot of work, and that work comes from you guys and ladies, and I appreciate yall's efforts because it's an event that helps Longview be recognized," Mack said. "People come from all across the country to participate in it and to watch it."