Longview Councilman Wray Wade will host a community Thanksgiving dinner Thursday at the Green Street Recreation Center.
It's the third annual Thanksgiving meal that Wade has hosted, with the last two taking place at the Broughton Recreation Center. Ongoing renovations at Broughton forced the venue change.
The meal is scheduled 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be catered by Bel's Diner, which catered the past two events, as well.
The meal is open to the community, Wade said.
Attendees can expect music provided by a local DJ, games, prizes and a hot Thanksgiving meal, Wade said.
Representatives from Wellness Pointe also will be at the event 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. offering COVID-19 vaccines for first-time recipients and children.
Each person who receives a vaccine will be given a $25 gift card to a local grocery store and be entered into a drawing to win $500, Wade said.
He estimated that every year, the Thanksgiving meal feeds roughly 250 people, and he expects this year to be about the same.
"I think it's needed because we kind of take for granted that everyone has a family or everyone has a place to be on Thanksgiving day," Wade said.
The COVID-19 pandemic severely altered families' lives in 2020, and many have been broken or displaced, Wade said.
He added that with COVID-19 this past year, the meal ran out of food.
Wade said that the Thanksgiving dinner provides an environment where residents can come together for a cooked meal — either for those who don't have access to one or just want to come together for the day.
Green Street Recreation Center is at 814 S Green St.