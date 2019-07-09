Tonight, District 1 Councilman Ed Moore will host the last in a series of community meetings to gather input on how to spend $7.4 million in bonds at several parks around Longview.
The McWhorter Park community meeting is set for 7 p.m. at Pine Tree ISD’s Community Center at 1701 Pine Tree Road.
City staff is collecting public input that will be used, along with studies, engineering and surveying, to put together a final plan of improvements for Stamper/Womack, Lois Jackson, Spring Creek, Patterson and McWhorter parks, Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron has said. Those parks were identified for improvements in the $24.71 million parks bond proposition that voters approved in November.