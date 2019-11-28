Longview District 3 City Councilman Wray Wade will host a free Thanksgiving meal for the community from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., Longview.
“Thanksgiving has always been about gathering together with family, friends and neighbors and celebrating all the things we have to be grateful for. In Longview, there is a lot to celebrate,” Wade said. “We also know not everyone has nearby family or a faith community to celebrate with, so we wanted to provide this opportunity so everyone has a warm meal and friendly company to enjoy the holiday.”
The meal will be served on a first-come, first-served basis while the food lasts and is open to the community.
Reservations or tickets are not required.