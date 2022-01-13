Longview’s District 5 will have new City Council representation in May, with Councilman David Wright announcing Thursday that he will not seek reelection.
Wright first was elected to complete one year on an unexpired term when former District 5 Councilman Richard Manley resigned to run for mayor. Wright has been elected to two more three-year terms since that time, representing the north Longview area that includes Spring Hill.
“I just wanted to announce that for anybody considering running in District 5, I will not be running again, so feel free to pick up a packet,” Wright said at the end of Thursday’s City Council meeting. He was referring to the official filing period that begins Wednesday and runs through Feb. 18 in the city secretary’s office.
District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle has said he will seek reelection for his third and final three-year term. The city has term limits for the mayor and council members.
Early voting for the May 7 election will take place April 25 through May 3 in the lobby of City Hall at 300 W. Cotton St.
District 3 Councilman Wray Wade joked with Wright after his announcement, describing him as a “great guy” and thanking him for all he’s done for the city.
“Wait, what was that? You’ve got to speak clearly if you’re going to remove yourself from a seat,” Wade said to Wright.
“It’s been a pleasure serving with you,” he said, but added, laughing, that he wouldn’t miss Wright “bullying” him around.