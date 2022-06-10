City Council members' discussion Thursday about funding a proposed amphitheater grew heated at times, with one representative saying hesitancy to embrace the project is because of its location in his South Longview district.
This past month, Jim Leslie, managing principal of Wolverine Interests, and Steve Powers, founder and CEO of Red Cat Projects, made a presentation to the council for a multi-use, 8,500-seat amphitheater proposed to be built on Estes Parkway near Interstate 20.
The proposal comes with a required one-time, $12 million payment from the city after the project is completed. The amphitheater would be publicly owned and privately operated, and the city would have no maintenance and operations expenses.
City Manager Rolin McPhee presented council during the meeting with a single potential funding source for the $12 million payment: a surplus in the city's reserve fund, which is essentially a savings account.
McPhee started by saying that he was tasked with finding a potential funding source with certain stipulations from Mayor Andy Mack: It could not affect city services or cause a tax increase, and it could not be from a bond.
Council policy stipulates the city must keep a reserve fund of at least 10% of the general fund budget. The budget for 2021-22 was $79.9 million, so the 10 percent minimum required reserve is about $7.9 million. (The 10 percent equates to about 3 months of operations.)
McPhee explained previously that the audited year-end fun balance of fiscal year 2020-21 was about $20.68 million. To maintain the 10 percent requirement, about $12.69 million is available as of the beginning of this fiscal year. This $12.69 million is what could be tapped for funding the amphitheater, he said.
District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle said he believes that members need to sit down as a group and have a work session on the amphitheater to discuss the project.
Mack said council members are free to have a work session, but he believed that was the point of Thursday's discussion item on the meeting agenda.
District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy agreed with Pirtle that more discussion is needed, and the council has to be good stewards with the city's money.
Mack described available money from the reserve fund as "CIP money" — or capital improvement projects money — and posed to council members that if they could find a better way to spend the $12 million, he would be open to hearing ideas.
District 3 Councilman Wray Wade, whose area of Longview would contain the amphitheater, posed the question to council, "When has the city taken CIP money and invested that in South Longview?" He continued that it had never happened, and the amphitheater would generate other development such as hotels and restaurants.
"When has this council ever stood up and said $12 million can go toward an investment in South Longview?" Wade asked the other council members. "We ignore (I-20) year after year while we find reasons to spend more everywhere else in this city. That should be the argument more than anything. We always find a reason to ignore (South Longview)."
Pirtle said the amphitheater is a want and not a need and echoed concerns he voiced at the previous council meeting when the amphitheater was first presented about needing radios and better pay for public safety employees.
He asked how the city suddenly found $12 million in excess for the amphitheater, but that same money couldn't be used for other needs.
Mack later told Pirtle that using reserve funds for a recurring payment, such as increasing public safety salaries, doesn't make sense.
Pirtle said the discussion has nothing to do with South Longview, and he isn't concerned with the location of the project but rather if the $12 million in reserves should go to it.
Mack said public safety has always been a top priority of the city, and improving equipment and pay isn't just a concern of Pirtle's but of the whole council.
Wade added that one need wouldn't come at the expense of the other, and using the $12 million for the amphitheater wouldn't automatically mean public safety needs would suffer.
Mack closed the discussions by saying council members should make a list of questions and concerns and then reconvene to discuss them.
The Item related to the amphitheater was discussion only, and no formal action was taken.