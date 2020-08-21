People from other cities joined in an almost two-hour discussion Thursday about the future of Gregg County’s Confederate monument as the issue spilled over to the Longview City Council.
The monument was originally erected in 1911 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in a park in downtown Longview. It was later moved to the Gregg County Courthouse lawn. A movement to relocate it started as the country dealt with the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Gregg County commissioners have received input for months from people on both sides of the question of moving the monument. However, on Monday, Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown didn’t receive the support of other commissioners when he made a motion to move the monument. His motion died for lack of a second.
Mayor Andy Mack said Councilwomen Nona Snoddy, who represents District 2, and Kristen Ishihara, who represents District 4, had asked for the issue to be placed on the City Council’s agenda for discussion. It was not listed as an action item.
“As elected officials, I think that we have a responsibility to lead and be an example,” Snoddy said. She has supported removal of the monument.
She said the city’s character “is on the line,” and “people want to hear from their elected officials.” She also noted that there might be consequences for having this conversation — she’s already experiencing them, she said.
The council conducted the meeting by teleconference as part of ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Dozens of people, from Longview, San Antonio, Alba, Houston, Jefferson and Round Rock, for example, called into the meeting. People on both sides of the monument issue addressed the council.
“This is not a City Council issue,” said Rhonda Anderson, who has previously identified herself as a Gregg County resident. “The fact that it’s on our agenda is the epitome of government overreach. Why are we using city resources to discuss a county issue that has already been discussed?”
Tina Bryan, wife of Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan, echoed that sentiment.
“If I were (Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt), I would be a little upset that the city is sticking its nose in the business of the county,” she said.
Longview resident Steve Crane, who has supported the monument’s removal and placement somewhere else, said the issue of the monument’s removal has been decided.
“But I think that this council has an opportunity to talk about the elephant in the room — that is the the issue of race and how it impacts our community,” he said, encouraging the council to talk about race and how it affects people daily.
“I think it’s the opportunity for this council to take a leadership role” in moving the city forward and talking about the issues in a “civilized and responsible manner,” Crane said.
It wasn’t immediately clear Thursday if there would be an ongoing formal discussions.
Ishihara said she appreciated those who continue to have the conversation, while Councilmen David Wright, District 5, and Ed Moore, District 1, called for unity.
“Longview can never be as great as it can be until it’s just one Longview,” Wright said.
Moore said, “I think this is a dialogue that’s worthwhile, to continue to dialogue with open hearts and praying on this going forward, and I support the idea that the dialogue be out in the open.”
District 3 Councilman Wray Wade, whose district includes the county courthouse where the monument is located, said he stands “against anything that brings us apart as a community.”
“I stand with those that wish to fight against the statue,” he said.
After discussion about the monument, the City Council moved quickly through the rest of its agenda, including unanimously adopting a 2020-21 tax rate that is the same as the current rate.
Earlier, Longview resident Jeremiah Hunter had pointed out that even thought the tax rate will stay the same, the city will collect more revenue because of increased property values.
“You might be keeping the same tax rate, but make sure you don’t pat yourselves on the back too much,” he said, saying that some people are mad the government is taking more money from them in the middle of a recession.
The City Council unanimously adopted the total tax rate of 55.89 cent per $100 valuation, which is effectively a 1.33% increase in the tax rate because of increased values, according to information from the city. The council also unanimously adopted the Longview Economic Development Corp.’s 2020-21 budget.