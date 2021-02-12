Filing for the May 1 election ended Friday with a new challenger for a Longview City Council seat.
Marisa R. Ward filed Friday to seek the District 2 seat held by Nona Snoddy. Snoddy is seeking her third and final term.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack filed to seek his third and final term of office and will run unopposed.
District 1 Councilman Ed Moore chose not to file for reelection. The race for the District 1 seat is split three ways between Temple “Tem” Carpenter III, Jeremiah Hunter and former District 1 Councilman John Sims.
The mayor and Longview City Council members are elected to serve three-year terms. In Longview, the city has term limits, and each person may be elected to serve up to three terms. Mack and Snoddy each were first elected to office in May 2015.
Elsewhere in Gregg County, Kilgore, Gladewater and White Oak have council seats up for election.
In Kilgore, Mayor Ronnie Spradlin filed for reelection as well as Place 2 Councilman Harvey McClendon, who also is the city’s mayor pro tem. Spradlin will run unopposed. Place 2 will be a contested race as Brandon Bigos filed to oppose McClendon.
Kilgore council members are elected to serve two-year terms, and the city does not have term limits.
In Gladewater, Dennis Robertson filed Friday to challenge Place 4 Councilman Michael Webber. The winner will replace current councilman Nick Foster. Place 5 Councilman Elijah “Sonny” Anderson, Place 6 Councilman Rocky Hawkins and Place 7 Councilman Kevin Clark are unopposed in May.
Gladewater council members are elected to serve two-year terms, and the city does not have term limits.
In White Oak, Places 1, 2 and 3 are up for election. Place 1 is held by Dana Mizell; Place 2 is held by Joseph Stephens; and Place 3 is held by Thomas Cash.
Election filings for White Oak City Council were not available Friday afternoon.
White Oak council members are elected to serve two-year terms, and the city does not have term limits.
The last day to register to vote is April 1. Early voting is set April 19 to 27 with Election Day on May 1.