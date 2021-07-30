In an effort to help pick up litter in town, District 4 Longview City Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara is organizing an informal cleanup Saturday and invites the community to join in.
Ishihara, who created the Facebook Group called "All Things Longview," said she began organizing the litter cleanup in response to several posts about litter in the group.
"We wanted to make an effort to address that concern and do something about it," she said.
Anyone who wants to help is invited meet up with Ishihara between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday at Nanny Goat's Cafe and Feed Bin, 1401 Judson Road. Ishihara will provide participants with trash bags and a designated route to help clean up. Routes and bags are provided by Keep Longview Beautiful.
She said targeted locations for clean up will include the High Street and Mobberly Avenue intersection, Fourth Street and Judson Road intersection, and Cotton Street. Locations vary between North, Central and South Longview.
After participants collect trash, they will be provided a designated street corner to drop off the trash bags. Ishihara said she will either come personally to pick up the bags or she will contact Longview Sanitation for assistance to get them picked up next week.
There will also be breakfast tacos donated by Nanny Goat's available for volunteers along with water and coffee.
While Ishihara said she has not personally noticed an increase in litter, "we do have litter that should be addressed."
"It's an ongoing issue that we struggle with and we should all do our part to help clean up," she said.
The cleanup will serve as a prelude to Keep Longview Beautiful's upcoming, citywide event called Love Longview. The Love Longview Day of Service is planned for Sept. 18. For more information about that event, visit keeplongviewbeautiful.org.
Ishihara said she will have a sign-in sheet Saturday for people who want to be contacted by Keep Longview Beautiful to participate in that organization's cleanup effort.
So far, she said, about 100 people have reached out to her saying they plan to help out Saturday.
"I'm really encouraged by how many people have reached out to me," she said. "It's impressive that Longview has so many people willing to come on out and help solve this problem."