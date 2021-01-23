The gym at Alpine Church of Christ in Longview was filled with excited Cub Scouts racing their homemade cars Saturday afternoon for the annual Pinewood Derby.
Troop 621 Committee chair Amy Pruitt said the derby is a chance for the Cub Scouts to build the wooden cars with a parent or on their own.
"They take pride in making something and putting their own personality and touches on it," she said. "And the parents get to help."
There are regulations on size, weight and other factors, but the Cub Scouts can paint their cars to reflect their own personality, Pruitt said.
Cub Scouts classified as Tigers, Wolves and Bears (usually grades first through third), as well as American Heritage Girls members, compete in heats. The derby ends with an overall race for the winners in the different classifications.
Den Leader Julie Lundy said she enjoys seeing what the Cub Scouts create.
"I think this is just a really fun event, and the kids get to work with their parents to build the cars and they have a lot of creativity," she said. "They get a lot of enjoyment out of it. There is a science behind building a car that races fast, but I love more watching the designs they come up with for their cars."
Typically, the event is much larger with families coming to watch, Lundy said. But because of COVID-19, only one adult were allowed to accompany each Cub Scout, and there was no food served like in years past.
Hudson Stowers, 7, and his mother, Amanda Stowers, took part in the derby for the second time. Hudson won second place in his race.
He said getting to race his car is his favorite part, but he had fun making the car with his dad.
Peyton Millican, 9, Casen Amos, 8, and Reid Verzosa, 9, all said they had their den meeting about the derby together and started working on their cars.
Reid said he and his dad worked on his car together.
Casen said his favorite part was cutting and sanding the wood, and Peyton and Reid said they liked painting the cars.