Longview’s curbside recycling services will be unavailable for the remainder of the week beginning today because of unscheduled maintenance at Rivers Recycling, the local material recovery facility.
While work is occurring, contents from recycling carts will be taken to the landfill with regular trash. If customers prefer, they may hold their recycling until next week, including any excess recyclables that cannot fit in the cart during the week of Monday through Dec. 27 only, the city said.
Longview Sanitation Manager Todd Gibbs said the issue at Rivers Recycling was unexpected.
“We are hopeful that the maintenance ... will be completed quickly,” Gibbs said.
Because of the Christmas holiday, regular trash collection will shift one day next week. Normal Wednesday collection will occur Thursday, and normal Thursday collection will occur Friday.
For information, go to longviewtexas.gov/recycle or call (903) 237-1250.