Longview City Council District 1 Representative Ed Moore will host a town meeting at 7 tonight at Pine Tree Community Center, 1701 Pine Tree Road, Longview.
Upcoming bond projects that will affect West Longview will be discussed as well as other city news and projects.
All Longview residents are encouraged to attend and share concerns, comments and ideas. Unlike City Council meetings, the town meeting will not be recorded for rebroadcast on CityView Municipal Television.
For information, call (903) 237-1000.