A Gregg County grand jury has formally charged a Longview physician with two counts of sexually abusing a child younger than 14.
Matt Elza Hipke, who will turn 60 on July 9, was indicted June 1, arrested Tuesday and held without bond in the Gregg County Jail.
Hipke originally was arrested on the charges following a Longview Police Department investigation in 2020.
The indictment doesn't specifically name the children involved, but lists two alleged victims who are said to have been abused more than once.
The charge involving the first child describes three times between Oct. 2, 2018, and July 23, 2020 when Hipke is accused of "touching the genitals of the (child))." The second count involves a different child who is also alleged to have been abused by Hipke touching the child's genitals several times during the same Oct. 2, 2018, to July 23, 2020, time period.
Hipke's practice, Adolescent Care Team, has since closed and his medical license remains suspended by the Texas Medical Board.
After his initial arrest, parents and guardians of five of his patients filed civil lawsuits against Hipke and his practice. Those lawsuits are still making their way through the court process.
Hipke has denied all allegations in the lawsuits, which seek damages of $1 million or more for medical expenses, physical pain, suffering, emotional distress, mental anguish, physical impairment and/or disfigurement, loss of enjoyment of life and quality of life and loss of earning capacity in the future.