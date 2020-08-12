Documents from the Texas Medical Board show a Longview doctor whose license has been suspended is accused of inappropriately touching two male patients younger than 17 during examinations at his office.
Dr. Matt E. Hipke’s license was temporarily suspended immediately Monday by a disciplinary panel “after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare,” according to the Texas Medical Board. The board said Hipke is being investigated in the sexual assault of three minor patients.
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton confirmed the investigation Wednesday but declined to release details.
Hipke practiced internal medicine, specializing in adolescent medicine. In total, three males younger than 17 have made complaints against Hipke, according to Texas Medical Board documents.
According to the order of temporary suspension, the board received a complaint in June from "another state agency" stating that two patients claimed Hipke inappropriately touched them during their exams.
Board staff opened an investigation and contacted the guardians of the two patients, and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services also is aware of the allegations.
According to board documents, the two children attended counseling sessions regarding the incidents and described Hipke "massaging" their abdominal and genital areas.
The patients were seen by Hipke without a chaperone during examinations between April 2019 and April 2020, according to the documents. The documents also said the patients told police that Hipke told them "not to tell anyone about these 'examinations.' "
After interviews of the children July 14, Longview police were able to obtain a search warrant for his medical office and conduct the search later that month, board documents said.
"During the search, (Hipke) made a phone call to his wife to 'apologize,' " board documents said. At the time police executed the search warrant, the doctor was in the process of closing his medical practice.
"Although (Hipke's) computer contained software to delete files, law enforcement was able to find evidence of search terms known to be used to obtain inappropriate images of children," board documents said.
During the investigation, the board also learned that there was one previous similar complaint of sexual assault of a child patient in 2018.
A temporary suspension hearing will be held as soon as possible unless the hearing is specifically waived by Hipke, according to the board. The suspension will remain in place until the board takes further action.