A Longview doctor whose license was suspended earlier this week by the Texas Medical Board has been arrested on two charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14.
Matt Elza Hipke, 58, was booked Friday into the Gregg County Jail on the charges, which each carry a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.
Longview police arrested Hipke at about 12:45 p.m., according to his booking report. The report showed he was arrested in the 900 block of Walnut Avenue; however, it listed his address as in the 900 block of Walnut Hill Drive.
Hipke’s practice, Adolescent Care Team, is at 911 Walnut Hill Drive, according to its website.
Details about the charges were unavailable Friday afternoon.
The Texas Medical Board suspended Hipke’s license Monday after he was accused of inappropriately touching two male patients younger than 17 during examinations at his office.
Hipke’s license was temporarily suspended immediately by a disciplinary panel “after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare,” according to the Texas Medical Board.
Board staff opened an investigation in June when they became aware of allegations against the doctor.
The two children attended counseling sessions regarding the incidents and described Hipke “massaging” their abdominal and genital areas, according to board documents.
The patients were seen by Hipke without a chaperone during examinations, and he told them “not to tell anyone about these ‘examinations’ ” between April 2019 and April 2020, according to the documents.
Longview police obtained a search warrant for his medical office in July.
“Although (Hipke’s) computer contained software to delete files, law enforcement was able to find evidence of search terms known to be used to obtain inappropriate images of children,” board documents said.
During the investigation, the board also learned that there was one previous similar complaint of sexual assault of a child patient in 2018.