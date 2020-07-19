So much was unknown when COVID-19 first arrived in East Texas in March.
Local health care professionals have learned a lot since then, said Dr. Venkatesh Donty, who specializes in pulmonary critical care at Longview Regional Medical Center. There, he’s been helping treat some of the sickest COVID-19 patients.
“In the beginning, there was no definite treatment,” he said. “We didn’t know what’s going to work, but we were doing everything.”
It was stressful for people working in health care, he said, as they worried not only about caring for patients but other concerns, such as whether they themselves would get sick.
Now, he said, they’re more confident. They’ve been able to care for COVID-19 patients without getting sick themselves, and they know more about what does and doesn’t work when treating the illness.
They have confidence now, Donty said, but that hasn’t changed the seriousness of the situation.
“Still, in spite of all of that, we have very sick and critical patients with COVID in the ICU,” he said. “It’s hard to say whether they’re going to make it or not. That’s still a reality…. Now, we know quite a bit, but that doesn’t make it any less serious. Still, it’s a bad disease in selective people, not everybody, but in selective people.”
Donty said he rotates working in the hospital every three weeks, usually caring for about six to eight COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit, but sometimes outside of the ICU. Typically, two to four of those ICU patients will be on some kind of life-support.
He’s one of a group of different kinds of doctors who cared for Jesus Mancha, a Longview man who was hospitalized for three months with COVID-19, including about two months on a ventilator. Ventilators help patients breathe — or breathe for them.
As a doctor who specializes in the respiratory system, Donty also sees patients on an outpatient basis. He’s had a couple of patients in that capacity who were diagnosed with COVID-19 who recovered at home without hospitalization.
COVID-19, though, is a respiratory and vascular illness that affects the blood vessels as well, he said.
“Basically, the potential for affecting so many organ systems means a lot of monitoring and testing and being watchful about that involvement,” Donty said. “If you think it’s only lungs, then you don’t perform the necessary tests to address if there’s any heart involvement. You could miss out on something. You need to do a thorough evaluation and management.”
Some people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 have no symptoms, he said, and most COVID-19 patients have mild symptoms. Those symptoms can run the gamut of sore throat, flu-like symptoms, diarrhea or just headaches.
“The people who get really worse have pneumonia-like shortness of breath, shortness of oxygen,” Donty said. “People who have underlying disease seem to suffer a lot of. If they’re heavier or obese, have diabetes or heart disease — they tend to have severe manifestations.”
One thing doctors have seen is younger people who have “significantly low oxygen levels” but don’t feel that bad, beyond a little shortness of breath. Typically patients with such extreme hypoxia, or low blood oxygen levels, would look ill and feel like they need help breathing.
“That’s something unique” that doesn’t happen in all cases, Donty said. “It’s not a good thing — just masking (the severity of the illness), I guess.”
He said 60% to 70% percent of people who contract COVID-19 might not have any symptoms, and another approximately 15% will have mild symptoms. The rest might have severe symptoms that require hospitalizations. The sickest are cared for in the ICU, while the others are cared for elsewhere in the hospital, he said. (Note that hospitals report the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to the local health authority, but that number is not broken down by whether they are in the ICU or if they require ventilation.)
Treatments for hospitalized patients can include transfusions of plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 or with the anti-viral drug Remdesivir. Oral or IV steroids are another option that help reduce the systemic inflammation the body generates in response to the virus. That inflammation can affect everything from the kidneys and the brain to the liver, Donty said. He described how the treatment has changed as a study from the United Kingdom, for instance, provided information about what doses works best.
He said there haven’t been any formal studies about another treatment people are talking about – inhaled steroids. He added that would work for a patient who has mainly lung involvement, but not if the virus is causing more systemic problems.
He said fewer than half of the people who are hospitalized require the ICU, and about two-thirds of those people might need ventilation. Those numbers can vary, though, depending on the patients and their ages and underlying health conditions.
Ventilation isn’t a choice, he said.
“If somebody needs a ventilator and you don’t put them on a ventilator, they’re going to die 100% (of the time),” Donty said. “Without that, they wouldn’t be alive. It’s a last resort. It’s the last thing the patient needs to stay alive.”
Patients on ventilators still might die 40% to 50% of the time, he said, explaining that patients at that point are in “very critical condition.”
“Everybody has to do a really good job to keep them alive and keep them going so the body can heal,” Donty said. “That’s what happens once they get on the ventilator.”
What the local community has heard from some of the nurses who helped in New York when it was experiencing high numbers of COVID patients was that the hospital system was “heavily overrun.” Extremely sick people were being cared for by non-ICU nurses and non-critical care physicians, Donty said. Some of the outcomes there could be attributed to the system that broke under that load, he said.
“Luckily, we did not get overrun,” Donty said, explaining that the seriously ill COVID-19 patients are difficult to manage and sometimes require extreme measures to treat them.
Months into the pandemic, there is hope, and the medical community has confidence about its ability to treat COVID-19 patients, Donty said.
But there are still unknowns.
“I don’t think complete understanding has happened yet,” Donty said. “It’s evolving as we come to know more and more.”