The Texas Medical Board has suspended the license of a Longview doctor after discovering he is being investigated in the sexual assault of three children.
Dr. Matt Hipke's license was suspended temporarily Monday after a disciplinary panel of the Texas Medical Board determined his continuation in the practice of medicine posed a "continuing threat to public welfare," according to a statement from the board.
The children who are part of the investigation were Hipke's patients, according to the board, and his suspension was effective immediately.
The temporary suspension remains in place until the board takes further action, according to the statement.