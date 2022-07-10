Community members in need of hygiene and personal care items have a new source through a partnership between the Longview Dream Center and Superior HealthPlan.
The Dream Center maintains a regular food pantry distribution and provides other resources to area residents.
Operations Manager Shae Hight said the nonprofit organization was encouraged to apply for a grant from Superior HealthPlan by one of its representatives. The $5,000 grant supplements funds for nonprofit groups to provide free hygiene products.
The hygiene closet is available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month. The center normally provides hygiene products along with its food pantry, but Hight clarified that the hygiene closet is a specific program that will be separate from services the Dream Center already provides.
"It's not any different than people needing food," Hight said. "People don't need to just eat, but take care of their bodies."
By assisting families and residents who need hygiene supplies, Hight hopes they can save money and redirect it to other needs such as food and gasoline.
"If you think about, if somebody doesn't have to go buy shampoo, or a bar of soap, or deodorant, they can save $10 to $15, (and) they can use that to put gas in their car, which could mean quite a bit of savings for a family," Hight said.
Mark Sanders, CEO and president of Superior HealthPlan, said in combination with other community programs, the hygiene closet will allow the company to provide help for Texans where they live.
Items such as shampoo, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant and more will be included as part of the hygiene closet, Hight said. Patrons will be able to select and take home any five hygiene products, she added.
The service officially started this past month and will continue as long as funding is available, Hight said.
"We will push out what we have available," she said. "It might not always be the exact same items, but it'll be what's available."
Longview Dream Center is at 803 Gilmer Road. For information and to speak with staff, call (903) 653-1740.