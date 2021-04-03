James Morrison’s story was a familiar one Saturday at a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine in Longview.
Morrison, who said he has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, believes he probably already should have received his vaccine but has struggled to find and register for a shot because of internet accessibility problems.
“I’m not too familiar with computers,” he said, noting his difficulty with making appointments and registering for clinics online.
Morrison, 55, drove from Gladewater on Saturday morning to line up with other vehicles at Foster Middle School before eventually moving down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the Broughton Recreation Center.
The clinic was organized by Longview Councilman Wray Wade, who previously said that residents in his District 3 in South Longview have been “decimated” by COVID-19.
Morrison said he found out about the clinic from his mother.
“She was trying to find a place, and she knew I’m not too savvy on computers,” he said. “It said first-come, first-serve, so here we are.”
Morrison said getting a vaccine will give him and his family peace of mind since his work includes working out of town in a coal mine.
Krista Moore of Longview and her daughter, Ayla, arrived early Saturday to line up at the school before their vehicle and others were escorted by a police officer to the recreation center.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Moore said of the clinic.
Many people at Saturday’s clinic said they appreciated its convenience, citing issues with computer access to make appointments for vaccines and an inability to leave work during the week. For some attendees, the process to get a vaccine has been confusing with figuring out where to get a shot and who qualifies.
“I just didn’t really know how to do it,” Moore said. “I mean, I didn’t know if I was supposed to call around at the different drugstores or what. So when my daughter saw (the clinic) in the news, we decided to come out.”
At the recreation center, nurses visited with patients, administering COVID-19 vaccines through vehicle windows.
“A shot don’t bother me none,” Roosevelt Jackson of Longview said, adding that he injects insulin. “This is my first opportunity to get (a COVID-19 vaccine), really.”
C-Trilogy Comprehensive Clinic, a nonprofit facility, provided 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the clinic.
“This is the kind of thing we do and put together, and I thank God it turned out,” said C-Trilogy Comprehensive Clinic nurse practitioner Tracy Hicks, who helped obtain the vaccine donations.
Hicks said the clinic has some COVID-19 vaccines available to administer to homebound community members.
“Everyone should have access,” she said.
Volunteers such as Jermone Jones assisted attendees Saturday with forms and answered questions.
“It’s rewarding to know I’m helping the community, helping the nation get over this pandemic right now, so I feel good about it,” he said.
Jones encouraged everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.
“Come out to the next one,” he said. “It’s very important because this vaccine is safe, and it is effective. We definitely need it in the Black and brown communities. We need more people in the Black and brown communities to come out.”
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Black and Hispanic demographics are more likely to contract, be hospitalized and die of COVID-19 than white, non-Hispanic residents. Many South Longview residents and those in Wade’s District 3 are Black or Hispanic, and many of those who attended Saturday’s clinic fell into those demographics.
“It’s a little bit more security for our health,” said Joyce Williams of Longview. “I’m glad it’s on the weekend, not during the week where you have to take off work.”
She said she had not been able to get off work for a vaccine appointment.
“It’s a relief, but I’m still going to protect myself with (a) mask, but yes, I’m glad to have the extra protection,” Williams said.
An estimated 100 people received vaccines within the first hour of Saturday’s clinic out of 500 available shots. Residents who received vaccines Saturday will receive a second dose of the Moderna vaccine May 1.