The Longview ISD school board meeting started with some pomp and circumstance Monday.
Four Longview Early Graduation High School students graduated at the meeting.
“You all have been equipped to take over the world,” Principal Kristi Means said. “Remember, the dream is free, but the hustle is sold separately.”
Each of the students intend to attend a local college. Summer Baldeh, Dixie Mathis and August Phillips plan to attend Kilgore College, and Austin Noland plans to attend Texas State Technical College.
School board business
The clock is ticking on Longview ISD's applying for more Senate Bill 1882 charter campuses.
During his superintendent’s report, James Wilcox said the Texas Education Agency, at the end of last week, issued a deadline of March 31 for Texas Partnership Applications for campuses that want to become SB 1882 schools.
SB 1882 allows an outside entity to take over a public school campus under a contract with the school board. Longview ISD currently has six charter campuses under SB 1882 run by the nonprofit East Texas Advanced Academies.
Those campuses are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, J.L. Everhart Elementary School, Bramlette STEAM Academy and Forest Park Magnet School.
The district is looking into applying to make all its campuses SB 1882 campuses. The school board has hosted three town halls on the possible move. The final town hall in the series is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Education Support Center, 1301 E. Young St.
According to a letter from TEA, districts must submit a nonbinding letter of intent by Nov. 15.
Faculty honored
The board also honored the teacher of the year for each campus for 2019-20 year.
In the spring, each campus nominates a teacher of the year, district spokesperson Elizabeth Ross said. Based on those nominations, a committee votes on primary and secondary teachers for the entire district. The teachers recognized at the meeting were nominated in May.
The primary teachers honored were Phyllis Wilks, East Texas Montessori Prep Academy; Maria Zamudio, Bramlette STEAM Academy; Constance Massey, Hudson PEP Elementary School; Yeimy Lopez, J.L. Everhart Elementary School; Rhonda Small, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School; Brittany Sims, South Ward Elementary School; Vanessa Pipkin, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy.
Massey was named Primary Teacher of the Year.
The secondary teachers are Kayla Borens, Forest Park Magnet School; Kimberly Pierson, Foster Middle School; Lori Nino, Judson STEAM Academy; Janice Houze, Longview High School; Barry Thompson, Longview Early Graduation High School.
Borens was named Secondary Teacher of the Year.
The board also recognized the campus principals as part of a proclamation from Gov. Greg Abbott recognizing October as principals' month.
Wilcox said the district “couldn’t do it” without the hard work of its teachers.
“We absolutely have the best group of principals in the 13 years I’ve been in the district,” he said. “Every one of them is just above and beyond their dedication to students.”
The board approved both action items on the agenda. One was items from Lone Star Governance — a TEA training for school board members, detailing goals and a monitoring calendar for districts to adopt. The board also approved a resolution for the nomination of a proposed slate of candidates for the Gregg County Appraisal District board of directors.