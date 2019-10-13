Students from Longview ISD’s Early Graduation High School will receive their diplomas before the district’s board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
There is one action item on the school board’s agenda, which is to consider approval of items for Lone Star Governance. It is part of the Texas Education Agency that trains school boards for improving student outcomes, according to TEA’s website.
Superintendent James Wilcox is set to give an update on East Texas Advanced Academies, the nonprofit now running six of the district’s campuses that have been converted to private charter schools.
Wilcox also is set to give an update on Senate Bill 1882 status, which is the legislation that allows public school districts to bring in an outside entity to run a charter campus.
The graduation ceremony and meeting will be at the Education Support Center at 1301 E.Young St.