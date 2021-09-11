As the Blue Brigade took the field before the start of Friday night's football game in Spring Hill, they were joined by the White Oak Roughnecks in a symbol of unity as they played the national anthem together to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
"In a spirit of unity, the White Oak and the Spring Hill bands came together to play the national anthem in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks," Spring Hill High School Principal Rusty Robinett said. "As the Spring Hill and White Oak communities, we wanted to join together and be unified as we should as country."
The 20th anniversary of 9/11 marks an opportunity for East Texas teachers to inform today's youth about an historic event that happened before their lifetimes.
Spring Hill High School U.S. history teacher Emmie Drueckhammer will be teaching students in her AP (Advanced Placement) U.S. History class Monday about the events of 9/11.
"Most of my students have talked to their families about 9/11, but they don’t necessarily know the timeline and the details," Drueckhammer said. "It's important to understand the events of today and how they might connect back to our past. We look at cause and effect and current events."
Drueckhammer said she is teaching her students about primary sources and the importance of first-hand information in terms of how that first-hand knowledge adds to records for historians. On Monday, her students will watch news footage from Sept. 11, 2001.
"What tends to stick with them is the uncertainty as the day unfolded," she said. "When we watch the clip as first plane hits, you hear people wondering, 'Is this an accident?' Then when we watch the second plane hit, you can hear the journalists realizing that this is an attack."
Pine Tree High School coach and world geography teacher Luther Kirkpatrick said most of his students are aware of 9/11 but don't know many of the specific details of the day. Kirkpatrick said he starts his 9/11 lesson by asking students questions to gauge what they already know. They talk about events of the day and watch a video.
Kirkpatrick said many of his students know the story of the Twin Towers and the two planes that struck there. They typically don't know about the other planes — American Airlines Flight 77 that crashed at the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed into a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
"This year, I actually focused a little more on United Flight 93, letting my students know the story behind that and how those passengers were heroes," he said.
Kirkpatrick also spoke to his students about changes, such as airport restrictions, that have taken place in the two decades since the attacks.
"They need to know about our history," he said. "(9/11) was another tragedy, and sometimes it takes events like that to bring our country together, just like Pearl Harbor did. But it shouldn’t take a national tragedy to bring our nation together. We should be able to come together as a nation any time."
Druekhammer also serves as the teacher sponsor for Student Council at Spring Hill, and she said the council's members planned to deliver gift baskets to the local fire stations Saturday to show their appreciation to first responders. She said for teachers, parents and others in the community, Sept. 11, 2001, feels a lot more recent than it does for today's high school students, most — if not all — of whom had not been born when the attacks happened.
"I just hope it makes it a little more real for them and that they have an understanding that this is recent history and this does have an effect on their lives today," she said. "There was so much loss of life, and it was very tragic, and I hope they understand why it impacted us like it did. I also hope they are able to connect this to things that are happening today in current events and other things that will happen in the future throughout their lives."