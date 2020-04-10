The city of Longview continues to seek more medical protective gear for its public safety employees, who are taking additional steps to shield themselves from COVID-19 while providing police, fire and emergency medical services.
“We need more. We have enough for right at this moment, and we have more ordered and we have more requests out, but yes, we need more,” city spokesman Shawn Hara said.
It’s hard to know, however, exactly how much personal protective gear is needed, because that will be determined by how many cases of COVID-19 the city ultimately sees and over what length of time. The situation for emergency medical services is “extremely fluid” when it comes to personal protective equipment, Hara said.
He said Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said the department is “using/ordering/scrounging/inventing PPE options on a daily basis.”
The fire department, which operates Longview’s emergency medical services, receives “an extremely limited number of PPE supplies” through the state each week, with Hara explaining the state is prioritizing where it sends supplies based on need. Both of Longview’s hospitals also “have committed their limited assistance to our department as well for PPE resources,” Hara said.
Hara said the fire department has started limiting the number of people who go inside a home initially, for instance, on a medical call as a way to limit exposure and use supplies more wisely.
Personnel responding to every medical call wear a mask — primarily using half-face respirators with reusable filters. They must be maintained and cleaned by the emergency service personnel.
“They want to have the N95 (disposable masks) available as they need,” Hara said.
Any respiratory call will see EMS personnel donning additional protective gear, he said, including full face masks and Tyvek suits, which is a type of hazard suit.
“PPE training is a base skill set for all our our uniformed personnel. Additional training specific to the current situation in dealing with COVID-19 has been an ongoing and evolving process as conditions have warranted with the issuance of non-traditional and modified PPE and medical equipment used for treating possible COVID-19 patients,” Hara said.
The city earlier this month announced that it had located a source for protective gear and ordered 5,000 KN95 masks and 1,000 surgical masks. The surgical masks have been delivered, Hara said, but not the KN95 masks.
“The delivery date has changed continuously since the order was initiated,” he said. “Given the fluidity of the situation, they are not sure how long those supplies will last when they arrive.”
Hara also said the city has provided the police department a limited amount of personal protective equipment “and will continue to do so as our overall supply stream will allow.” Those items, though, are reserved for “worst case scenarios.”
“Officers are being instructed to follow the same advice as the general public to maintain social distancing as much as possible, do additional cleaning, etc, while supplies last,” Hara said. “Also, on low priority calls, officers are taking those reports over the phone when possible rather than sending an officer.”
Sharman’s Sewing Center has been leading an effort to provide cotton masks for Longview’s emergency personnel, which are available as a “backup” solution, Hara said. Additional donated masks from the community are not needed, he said.