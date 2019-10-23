Longview Fire Department is examining whether flight services should be added to its emergency medical response protocols.
EMS Section Chief Amy Hooten talked briefly about the idea Wednesday during a quarterly meeting of the city's EMS Advisory Board, which advises the Longview City Council on emergency medical responsibilities.
Currently, when paramedics respond to a local patient needing helicopter transport to a medical facility outside of Longview, the patient is transported initially to either Longview Regional Medical Center or Christus Good Shepherd Health System to be stabilized, Hooten said. The patient is then flown by helicopter from the hospital.
Flight services from the incident scene are more common outside the city or in rural areas that are typically farther from medical facilities.
"In the city, we're closer to facilities that can stabilize the patient," she said.
In recent years, representatives of both hospitals approached the Longview Fire Department about making flight services available directly from the scene of the incident, she said.
Onsite helicopter transport is most needed for neuro-related incidents, when minutes are critical, some board members said.
Hooten and other LFD administrators are examining their protocols to determine whether to introduce the onsite service, though, "For us, it's going to be very few cases," she said.
In his 22 years on the force, LFD Assistant Chief Steven Green said there have been "maybe two patients" who required helicopter transport from a response scene.
Hooten said she would update the board at its next meeting Jan. 22.
In other matters, Hooten and paramedics Jacob Green and Dustin Brundage presented new equipment that has been either added to or is coming to Longview firetrucks and personnel.
The equipment included Lucas hands-free chest compression devices, Zoll automated external defibrillators and Christus-donated tactical helmets to be used in active shooter situations.