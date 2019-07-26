New devices ordered Friday by the Longview Fire Department will free up EMS personnel's hands in emergencies.
EMS Section Chief Amy Dodgen ordered eight Lucas chest compression devices Friday morning. The Longview City Council approved the purchase totaling $114,500 on Thursday as part of its regular meeting consent agenda.
A Lucas device will be placed in each of the city's five medic trucks and three reserve medic trucks. It replaces older chest compression devices that Longview medics have used for several years, Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said.
The device provides automated, rhythmic chest compressions on cardiac arrest patients, which frees up the hands of EMS personnel to handle other duties while they're on the way to a hospital emergency room.
"We want to constantly be doing compressions," Dodgen said. When the EMS arrives to the patient, "we can put this device on, and as we’re moving the patient and doing any kind of treatment, it’s constantly doing compressions."
Dodgen called the Lucas device "the latest and newest," adding that it has Wi-Fi capability.
"You can ... upload the information for our patient care reports," Dodgen said.
The Longview Fire Department medical director has implemented a policy requiring EMS personnel to use the Lucas device, which is the only product on the market for the pressure and recoil purposes of CPR in cardiac arrest, Steelman said.
The department used its Instruments and Apparatus Funds account to pay for the devices, according to city records.
The purchase was exempt from the competitive bidding process under Local Government Code Chapter 252.022, because the Lucas device is available from only one source and is necessary to preserve or protect the public health or safety of the city's residents, Steelman said.